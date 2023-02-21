CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A warm front lifting north of our area Wednesday will keep us in the warm zone for a few more days!

Highs reached the mid-70s Tuesday, and we’ll have similar readings Wednesday under mixed clouds and sun. The record is 80 degrees from 2018. With even warmer temps expected Thursday, we could break the record of 79. If we get to 82, that will tie the all-time warmest temperature for February.

76° today @ CLT! Not quite a record, but almost 20° above average! @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/lsLeMP5BtK — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) February 21, 2023

The wind will continue to be gusty at times, and most neighborhoods will stay dry. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out Wednesday under a partly sunny sky. As another disturbance approaches, rain is possible on Thursday, especially in the mountains.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

A little rain could affect the Charlotte FC match; keep this in mind if you’re heading out! A much higher rain chance moves in with a cold front for the weekend.

Expect showers starting late on Friday and continuing into much of Saturday. It will also be much cooler Saturday, with highs back in the 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 55.

Wednesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Sprinkles possible. High 78.