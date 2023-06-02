(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ll be sunny to finish the work week as temperatures aim for the mid-80s.

Partly cloudy skies open up to sunshine with the 60s lingering through the Queen City. Mountain counties are a bit cooler in the low to upper 50s.

Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour, with wind gusts as fast as 18 miles per hour. This afternoon will be very warm and near normal, hitting the mid-80s during the peak heating hours of the day.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a cold front approaching from the north. We’ll be looking for a few passing showers and isolated storms to develop late in the day. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s before rebounding into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Saturday.

Saturday night will dip into the low 60s as cooler temperatures settle in for Sunday. We finish the weekend with the upper 70s and partly cloudy skies before near-normal temperatures settle in for next week.

Monday will start the week in the low 80s, with storms possibly heading into Tuesday. We can expect high pressure and low 80s to dominate through the idle portion of next week.

Today: Very Warm & Sunny. High: 85.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 61