CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After such a wet and cool Memorial Day weekend, the weather will be just a little drier (and warmer) this week.

We’ll still be under the influence of this pesky area of low pressure for a few more days. That means clouds at times and the chance of a spotty shower or thunderstorm.

Let's go racin'! 🏎️ Although #Alsco300 got postponed again, weather's looking up for #CocaCola600 today. Breaks of sun, little warmer… but a passing shower or two is still possible. #NASCAR @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/TVkrjhRjc2 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) May 29, 2023

The rain won’t be as widespread as it was over the weekend, but keep the umbrella handy, just in case.

Temperatures will be much warmer this week, too.

While still below the average of 83, we’ll reach the upper 70s to low 80s. Friday and Saturday will likely be hotter as temps reach the mid-80s. Next weekend looks to start dry as well, with lots of sunshine Friday and Saturday. Storm chances may return next Sunday.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with patchy fog. Small shower chance. Low 62.

Tuesday: Clouds & sun. High 77. Slight chance shower/t’storm.