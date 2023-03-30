CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – What a beautiful couple of days! Temps got a little warmer Thursday, topping out around 70.

We’ll stay on the warmer side heading into the weekend.

Heads up! Even aside from any gusty storms Saturday morning, the wind will be whipping! Damaging gusts up to 65 mph will be possible through the afternoon. Secure any loose outside objects or bring them inside tomorrow night. @Queen_City_News #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/tU475VYfPs — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 30, 2023

But it won’t stay dry. We’re tracking a strong cold front moving in from the west for Saturday. Friday is still mostly dry, but we’ll see the clouds rolling in, and a few spotty showers can’t be ruled out north and west of Charlotte.

The “main event” happens Saturday morning. From roughly 6 a.m. to 1 p.m., a line of heavy rain and strong storms is expected to cross over the region. The mountains and foothills get the storms first, then the Charlotte metro through the Sandhills later in the morning. The risk of any severe storms is low but not zero. Damaging wind gusts are the main threat.

Even outside of gusty storms, the wind will be an issue throughout the day. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Saturday through Sunday morning for the mountains and foothills. Gusts around 60 mph will be possible, along with power outages. Secure any loose outside objects, or bring them inside by Friday night.

Sunday is drier and only a bit cooler.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 48.

Friday: Increasing clouds. High 72.