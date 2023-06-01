CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – June started with sunshine and warmer temperatures!

We mostly stayed dry as high pressure continued to wedge into our area. Expect similar conditions for Friday — only a little chance of spot showers.

The weekend will feel more like summer, especially Saturday, with highs approaching 90. But a cold front will drop in from the north later in the day, bringing the chance of a shower or storm by evening. Just stay weather aware if you’ll be outside.

Temps get about 10 degrees cooler behind the front for Sunday. Most of the area will be dry, but some showers may develop in the mountains.

TROPICAL UPDATE

June 1 also marks the first day of Atlantic hurricane season, and right on cue, Tropical Depression Two formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

Thankfully, as it heads south toward Cuba this weekend, it won’t bother any major land areas. It’s expected to remain a relatively weak system.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. High 85.