(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It feels like December! Temperatures were close to the normal high of 57 degrees on Thursday after a frigid cold start.

We’re back on the rollercoaster ride for the next few days, with a warmup on the way before it gets chilly again!

We’re watching a strong storm system set to move in on Sunday. Ahead of the cold front, highs will jump back into the 60s Friday through Sunday. Along the way, we’ll see more clouds starting to move in Friday, but the weather remains dry until Saturday.

We could start to see some spotty, mainly light showers moving through the region at any point Saturday, but the main event happens Sunday. That’s when the rain will become more widespread and heavy at times, and a few severe storms won’t be ruled out.

Outside of any gusty storms, the wind will be whipping out there Sunday, so make sure to secure any loose outside objects or holiday decorations before going to bed on Saturday. Expect 1 to 2 inches of rain.

The mountains will see a changeover to snow by Sunday night. There, 1 to 2 inches of accumulation is possible in higher elevations!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 33.

Friday: Sun & clouds. High 63.