CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As high pressure moves out for the rest of the week, low pressure will take over and bring waves of rain Thursday and Friday.

Cooler temperatures, too!

Temps on both days will struggle to break out of the 70s… what a change.

The heaviest rain looks focused over the mountains and foothills through Thursday evening, which could lead to minor flooding. Stay weather aware.

Friday, more widespread, heavy-at-times rain is expected to move in for the afternoon. A few storms could be in the mix as well.

Saturday looks drier, but the heat (and humidity) will be on again. Highs will top out around 90 for both Saturday and Sunday, with a few storms possible late Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 69.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, and cooler. High 78.