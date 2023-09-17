(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! After a bit of a gloomy day across the Carolinas with scattered showers and ample cloud cover, our skies will clear overnight, and we are expecting wonderful weather as we kick off a new week. Sunny skies will return on Monday and will stick around for most of the week, with no chances of rain until at least next weekend. Out in the tropics, we are watching Tropical Storm Nigel out in the Central Atlantic, with the storm forecast to become a major hurricane but posing no risk to land.

As for tonight and the start of the new week, leftover showers and clouds will clear out overnight, and sunshine along with more low humidity is in store for the new week. Highs on Monday will be right around the 80-degree mark with ample sunshine, making for a wonderful day to get outside.

For most of the week, it is going to be a very similar forecast for the Carolinas with temperatures slowly getting a little warmer each day and highs topping out in the mid-80s on Thursday. Friday and heading into the weekend we are watching for a potential weak coastal low to develop off the Southeast coast, which will help to cool us off even if we don’t see any wet weather. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

In the meantime, get ready for a wonderful start to the week!