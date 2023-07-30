(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! After seeing a few strong and severe storms roll through the Carolinas earlier it is quieting down across the region this evening. As we look ahead to next week cooler temperatures and lower humidity are on the way for the region along with a couple of days where we could see some scattered showers and storms. Out in the tropics, our next tropical system is expected in the Central Atlantic but shouldn’t pose any risk to land!

As for tonight and the start of the new week, a couple of isolated showers and storms are possible this evening, but for the most part, quiet weather and lows in the lower 70s are expected.

Kicking off a new week we are expecting a couple of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on Monday along with highs around the 90-degree mark. More of the same is expected for Tuesday, but this time our humidity should noticeably and that will be the case for most of the week along with more seasonal temperatures for the region.

Towards the end of the week, additional scattered showers and storms are possible as part of another week front that will move through the region helping to keep our weather seasonal as we start the month of August.

In the meantime, get ready for some less muggy weather this week! Have a great start to the week on Monday!