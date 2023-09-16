(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Saturday! It was a wonderful day across the Carolinas, with comfortable temperatures and more low humidity across the region. This evening and overnight showers in the mountains will start to push east, with wet weather expected for Sunday morning and continuing into the afternoon. Behind the front, we are expecting more sunny skies and low humidity for the Carolinas for essentially all of next week. Our next rain chance likely won’t arrive until the following weekend. Post-Tropical Lee has finally moved into Atlantic Canada and will finally dissipate. Elsewhere in the tropics, TD 15 is expected to develop into a hurricane but is currently not expected to impact the US mainland.

As for tonight and Sunday, showers are already impacting the mountains, but we are not expecting any shower activity in and around Charlotte until Sunday morning. Scattered showers and storms will move through the region during the morning hours and will continue off and on throughout the day before moving out during the early evening hours. High temperatures tomorrow are likely to stay under 80 degrees, with mid- and upper-70s expected.

Heading into next week, we are expecting wonderful early Fall weather for the Carolinas. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s to low 80s throughout the week for afternoon highs, with morning lows in the 50s. The humidity will stay consistent, with the Summer mugginess likely in the rearview mirror for 2023. Our next real chance for rain won’t come until the weekend when some weak subtropical development could occur off the Southeast coast.

In the meantime, get ready for some wet weather on Sunday, but wonderful weather behind it! Have a great night!