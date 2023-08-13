(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! As we wrap up the weekend and head into a new week, the big story is the sweltering heat we have across the region, which will continue into the new week. Along with the heat, we could see some strong storms both Monday and Tuesday before a cold front ushers in a more comfortable midweek. But the more comfortable weather will be temporary, as the scorching heat will return towards the end of the week.

As for the start of the new week, Heat Advisories are in effect from Charlotte southeast, with ‘feels-like’ temperatures again surging toward the 105-degree mark. Along with the heat, we are expecting showers and thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon hours, with some of these potentially being on the severe side, with damaging winds up to 60 MPH being the primary concern. More storms and intense heat are expected Tuesday before the cold front finally moves through the Carolinas.

Behind the front, we are expecting much more comfortable weather for the middle of the week, especially on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s. But just as quickly as the heat and humidity are swept away, they will return at the end of the week and head into the weekend. Expect highs on Friday to be back in the mid-90s, with more of the same over the weekend.

In the meantime, please make sure you drink plenty of water as we kick off the week!