(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Saturday! It was a cooler, muggier, and, for some, stormy day across the Carolinas. The storms should fade overnight, but more are likely on the way Sunday before we dry out and warm up early next week. On Wednesday, we are tracking another cold front that will bring showers but also a true taste of Fall humidity once we get to next weekend. We continue to watch major Hurricane Lee as the storm churns in the Central Atlantic. The storm is still not expected to impact the Carolinas, but impacts for parts of New England and Atlantic Canada are looking increasingly likely late next week.

As for tonight and Sunday, we are tracking a few more scattered showers and storms this evening, but they should fade overnight. Sunday we are tracking more hit-and-miss showers and storms during the afternoon, but they shouldn’t be as widespread compared to what we saw Saturday. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s with more muggy conditions.

Dry weather will return early next week on Monday, with highs also rebounding back into the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, we are expecting more scattered showers with a front that will be pushing through the Carolinas. Behind the cold front, temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s to close out the week, but what people will love the most is the very low humidity that will sweep across the Carolinas as we head into next weekend.

As for tonight, make sure you grab an umbrella on your way out the door! Have a great evening!