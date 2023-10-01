(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! It was another fabulous day across the Carolinas, with temperatures in the low 80s and ample sunshine. This pattern is expected to continue through most of this week, with highs in the low 80s. At the end of the week, we are finally going to see some changes in the form of a cold front that will bring a blast of cooler temperatures heading into the weekend. Out in the tropics, we continue to track Philippe, which is expected to become a hurricane by the middle of the week while staying well out to sea.

As for tonight and the start of the week, more of the same is on the way for the region. Mostly clear skies are on the way tonight, with lows falling into the lower 60s and upper 50s. Ample sunshine is expected all throughout the first four days of the week, with highs consistently in the low 80s.

Changes in our weather will finally arrive on Friday as a strong cold front sweeps through the eastern third of the country. A pop-up shower or two is possible later Friday as the front arrives, but mainly gusty northerly winds will highlight the front’s arrival. This will be our first true blast of fall air from Canada, with highs over the weekend only in the low to mid-70s and lows Sunday morning potentially falling into the upper 40s.

In the meantime, enjoy more wonderful weather tonight and Monday! Have a great week!