(PINPOINT WEATHER) — What a beautiful Tuesday we had! Not bad for June, considering the normal high is a hot 87 degrees (the actual high at Charlotte was only 81). Plus, the humidity level was lower! Nice and refreshing!

But that’s going to change a little again in the coming days. A lingering front to our south will get active again, bringing more clouds, a little more mugginess, and the chance of showers and storms. But since it’s coming from the south, the best chance of any rain Wednesday will be near Charlotte and in upstate South Carolina. Temperatures will still manage to get warmer, topping out in the mid-80s.

Thursday looks more unsettled. Showers or storms are possible anywhere across the Piedmont.

As for the upcoming Father’s Day and Juneteenth weekend, it won’t be a washout. Still, we’ll have to watch for those typical pop-up storms each day. It’ll be getting hotter, too! More highs will top out closer to 90 starting Friday.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 60.

Wednesday: Morning sun, increasing PM clouds. Few showers & storms are possible. High 86.