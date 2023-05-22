(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s a nice, comfortably warm stretch of weather days this week!

High pressure to the north is keeping the wind out of the northeast, giving us clouds from time to time but most of the rain is staying to our south and west. Temperatures aren’t getting too hot, either, mainly topping out in the mid and upper 70s, to around 80 in spots through Friday.

Things start to change again for the upcoming Memorial Day (and race) weekend. Low pressure will introduce the chance of showers and storms again starting Friday night. At this point, Saturday’s looking like the wetter day, with rain starting to move out Sunday into Monday. However, it’s still early! Keep checking back for timing details for any outside plans as we get closer.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56.

Tuesday: Mixed clouds and sun. High 78.