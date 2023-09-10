(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! Some scattered showers and storms are moving through the Carolinas tonight, with drier weather expected for the start of the week and warmer temperatures for Monday. Later in the day on Tuesday, we are tracking a cold front that will push through the region, bringing us our first true taste of Fall later in the week. Out in the Atlantic, we are keeping a close eye on Major Hurricane Lee as it slowly moves off to the northwest. The storm is not expected to bring any impacts to the Carolinas, but people in New England need to keep a close eye on the storm.

As for tonight, scattered showers along with an isolated thunderstorm are expected this evening before we dry out overnight. On Monday, you can expect partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the upper 80s, with the muggy weather sticking around.

On Tuesday, we are tracking a cold front that will start to push in later in the day and carry into early Wednesday. Scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm will accompany the cold front late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Behind the cold front, high temperatures will be right around the 80-degree mark, but the most noticeable change will be the big drop in humidity. The second half of the week will be the first preview of Fall across the Central Carolinas.

Next weekend, temperatures will start to rebound back into the mid-80s, but the humidity should stay low! So, while we have to deal with muggy weather right now, get ready for big changes starting midweek! Have a great Monday!