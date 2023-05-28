(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! Even though the rain did push the Coca-Cola 600 to Monday, drier air has already started to push into the region and showers will continue to become more scattered overnight. Memorial Day looks greatly improved for the region along with warmer temperatures and a slight chance of a shower. The rest of the week looks generally dry and warmer with temperatures pushing towards the mid-80s by the end of the week.

As for tonight and Memorial Day, scattered showers we saw during the day will become more isolated as we head through the evening and overnight hours drying out from south to north. Memorial Day will be much improved compared to the past couple of days with cloudy skies in the morning giving way to some sunshine in the afternoon along with highs in the lowers 70s. Only a scattered shower or two is expected so the race should be in good shape.

The rest of the week for Charlotte looks generally dry with shower chances being confined up in the mountains Tuesday and Wednesday. Across the Piedmont and Sand Hills, the story will be warming temperatures throughout the week with highs back in the 80s by Wednesday and upper 80s possible at the end of the week and heading into the weekend.

In the meantime, get ready for a much better Memorial Day after a dreary Saturday and Sunday! Have a great week!