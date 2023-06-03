(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! Scattered showers and storms are moving through the Carolinas this evening as a cold front pushes through the region. Sunday will be noticeably cooler behind the front, but that cooler weather will be short-lived as temperatures quickly move back up early next week. We are expecting a couple of backdoor cold fronts late Monday and Thursday that while not making our temperatures cooler, will help to keep the humidity in check.

As for tonight and the rest of the weekend, the scattered thunderstorms we have this evening will fade after midnight and you will wake up to cooler temperatures Sunday morning. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day along with falling mugginess and highs in the upper 70s.

The drop in temperatures Sunday will be temporary and highs on Monday will be back in the mid-80s. Temperatures could push towards 90 on Tuesday. We could see a few scattered showers and storms later Monday as a front moves through helping to drop our dew points for the middle of the week. A similar front is possible Thursday with more scattered showers and storms with warm temperatures but muted humidity behind it.

If you’re already looking ahead to next weekend, more showers are possible with yet another front on Saturday as the large trough centered over New England will continue to shove more bits of unsettled weather our way. The payoff is that we still don’t have to deal with the southern humidity just yet.

In the meantime, have a great rest of the weekend!