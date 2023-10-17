(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Despite the chilly start Tuesday morning, it got a little warmer in the afternoon! Highs topped out around 70, and we’ll get more of this great fall weather through Thursday!

Friday is when the next cold front moves in with rain. We’ll get periods of showers that day, from morning and off and on into the evening. Some heavier batches are possible, and there could be a couple of storms in the mix, too.

If you have weekend plans, you’re in luck! Although it looks breezy and gusty on Saturday, most of the rain looks to move out by morning. Sunshine returns through Sunday, along with highs around 70.

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly. Low 42.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 71.