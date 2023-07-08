(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It’s been quite the stormy Saturday for the Charlotte area—especially southeast Mecklenburg County. Slow-moving storms led to flooding, and there were reports of water rescues in the SouthPark neighborhood.

Any lingering showers or storms will fade away this evening. However, as a front approaches, scattered showers or a storm will affect mainly the mountains late tonight and early in the morning. Once again, we’ll watch for the chance of more showers and possibly severe storms developing through the afternoon into the night; these are possible anywhere around the region.

Monday will feature some showers and storms in the morning, and *not* as hot (80s) as the front moves east. Less humid Tuesday into Wednesday (but back in the 90s), which comes with much lower storm chances. More humidity returns the rest of the week, along with pop-up PM storms.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with showers/storms possible in the mountains late. Low 73.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with showers and storms possible. Some could be severe with damaging wind and/or hail. High 90.