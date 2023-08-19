(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Saturday! After a wonderful day across the Carolinas, we are expecting more sunshine but toastier temperatures for Sunday and especially early next week. Highs near 100 are possible before a cold front moves through. The weather story is what is going on in the tropics with Hurricane Hilary baring down on Southern California and the newly formed TD 6 in the Central Atlantic. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for both San Diego and Los Angeles through Monday.

Back in the Carolinas, after beautiful weather tonight, more sunshine is on the way for Sunday along with rising temperatures, with highs Sunday afternoon in the low 90s. The heat will turn even more intense early next week as a massive ridge builds in over the center part of the country. Tuesday will be the hottest, with temperatures around 100 degrees possible before a cold front moves through later in the day.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop back down to around 90 for Wednesday and Thursday before heating back up heading into the weekend. Even with the cold front, little to no rain is expected over the next week across the Carolinas.

In the meantime, enjoy the fabulous weather we have in store this evening!