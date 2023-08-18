(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A dry cold front passed through the region Friday, ushering in even drier, more refreshing air for Saturday! Dare I say… a taste of fall coming up for the morning??

Of course, the next couple of afternoons will still be hot, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but the humidity won’t be bad. Next week, that changes again. A ridge of high pressure will push highs into the mid and upper 90s, but with those “feels like” temps above 100. The good thing is that it won’t stick around all that long. Another front may return us to more “seasonal” heat late this week.

What about rain chances? You might be hoping for some wet weather soon because it’ll remain low to nonexistent over the next few days.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 65.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 89.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot. 66/93.