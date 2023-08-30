(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Idalia is now a tropical storm, headed northeast near the Carolina coast. For us, it will continue to wrap in some rain and wind gusts up to 30–35 mph. Most of the rain will stay focused near the I-85 corridor, south and east, where some flooding could develop with steady, heavy batches of rain. North and west of Charlotte, in the mountains and foothills, it is drier, with a few showers possible from time to time.

In the wake of Idalia and a cold front, the rest of the week will be delightful! Sunshine returns Thursday morning, and it will still be breezy at times. But drier air will be filtering in, and highs will only reach the low 80s.

Friday through the Labor Day holiday weekend looks just as nice for outside plans! It does start to get hotter on Labor Day, with highs back in the 90s.

Tonight: Areas of rain & gusty wind. Low 65.

Thursday: Clearing and breezy. High 82.