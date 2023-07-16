(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! As we wrap up the weekend and head into a new week, we are expecting what will likely be the hottest week of the year for the Carolinas. Day after day will bring high temperatures in the mid-90s with upper 90s possible will make Heat Advisories likely later in the week. Rain chances remain low outside of a pop-up shower or storm until we get to the end of the week and weekend.

As for tonight and the start of a new week, warm and quiet conditions are on the way for the Carolinas with mostly clear skies and temperatures that will fail to fall below the 70-degree mark. Monday will be a hot, but not crazy humid day with highs in the mid-90s with partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Also, hazy skies have returned thanks to wildfire smoke and a Code Orange is possible tomorrow.

Once we get into the middle of the week; we expect the humidity to rise along with our temperatures also rising towards the upper 90s. There is some potential for a pop-up shower or storm Tuesday thru Thursday, but it doesn’t look widespread. This is also the most likely time that we will see the potential for Heat Advisories in the Carolinas.

At the end of the week, we are tracking another weak cold front that will try to push in from our northwest. There is some potential for scattered showers and storms, but even this doesn’t appear to be a widespread event right now. Temperatures will cool off slightly, but low 90s are still expected over the weekend.

In the meantime, enjoy the clear and quiet weather this evening! Have a great new week!