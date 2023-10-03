(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The sunny, warm stretch goes on! High pressure is ruling the roost, keeping us dry with above-normal temperatures. There won’t be much of a change until the weekend when a cold front is set to deliver the coolest air since early May!

How cool? On Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to fall into the 40s outside of the mountains, including the Charlotte area. In the High Country, they could drop into the mid-30s. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out, mainly in the more sheltered spots. The average first frost for the mountains is October 8.

The front will only bring minor rain chances, with spotty showers possible Friday into early Saturday.

Tonight: A few clouds. Low 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 82.