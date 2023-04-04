CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures are a bit warmer Tuesday morning but still on the cool side.

We kick things off in the 50s around the Queen City and 40s in our mountain counties, with patchy fog developing throughout the morning. Winds will be calm but pick up from the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We can expect highs to peak well above normal, reaching the low 80s during the peak heating hours of the day. Skies will be partly cloudy, featuring some good sunshine before overnight lows dip into the low 60s.

Wednesday will be even warmer as warm air continues to funnel into the Carolinas. Expect highs to reach the mid-80s as a cold front tracks east across the United States. This weather front will cause some significant impacts in terms of severe weather through parts of the Midwest, Ohio Valley Regions, and Great Plains.

Showers and storms will arrive in Charlotte on Thursday, with a Marginal Risk for severe weather currently in place. This weather pattern is a level 1 out of 5 and will feature the threat of damaging winds.

The timing of Thursday’s storms mainly looks to be in the afternoon and evening, impacting areas along I-77 and east. Cooler temperatures will settle in by Friday with low 60s on tap.

We’ll hold on to some showers heading into the weekend, with the upper 50s arriving for Saturday. Easter Sunday will clear up and host mid-60s through the afternoon.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Very Warm. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low: 62.