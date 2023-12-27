(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Morning showers taper off as cool and mild conditions linger.

Rain and drizzle ease this morning as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 50s. Cloudy skies linger, and fog develops as temperatures and dew points only sit a few degrees off from each other.

Winds are light for the most part as low-lying areas still hold on to some pooling and ponding. Watch for rivers and creeks to crest over the next few days as rain runs into the lower reservoirs.

Wednesday will host cloudy skies but can see a few pockets of sunshine through the second half of the day. Look for highs to peak well above normal in the mid-60s before cooler air funnels in heading into the second half of the week.

Tonight will dip into the low 40s before rebounding into the upper 50s. Thursday and Friday will be sunny but cool as we trend closer to normal heading into the weekend. Look for highs to peak near 50 while overnight lows dip into the low 30s and upper 20s.

We’ll start the New Year with increasing clouds and cool temperatures as highs make a run for 50 degrees on Monday. Be on the lookout for showers to arrive heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly cloudy with showers tapering off. High: 64.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 43.