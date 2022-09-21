CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s another beautiful yet hot day for the Carolinas as temperatures will surge into the low 90s with possibly even warmer temperatures on Thursday.

We are tracking heat for the rest of the work week, but at least not terribly humid weather for the region; temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday should be in the low 90s.

Grab and go for Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/0tt7q3gB2u — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) September 21, 2022

We are tracking a cold front that will be moving into the region Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing some refreshing air to close out the week.

Friday will be an outstanding early Fall day with 70s in the low country and 60s in the mountains.

Over the weekend, you can expect some whiplash with our temperatures, as we should go from the low 50s Saturday morning to near 90 Sunday afternoon.

This will be due to our winds quickly shifting out of the south, pushing our temperatures higher.

Tonight: Clear. Low 61. y

Thursday: Sunny. High 85.

Friday: Sunny. 59/84.