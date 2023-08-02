CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A couple of disturbances will be moving through the region, bringing some showers as early as Wednesday morning. We’re not expecting anything too intense; mainly scattered showers with some spotty rain lingering into the afternoon.

Thursday will be wetter! Periods of rain with embedded storms will begin in the morning and last off and on through Friday morning. Rain could total up to 1-2 inches by early Friday, with isolated higher totals possible.

Another part of the story is the cooler temps! Temperatures will struggle to break out of the 70s Thursday and Friday, with 60s in the mountains.

The heat returns for the weekend as storm chances continue.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with spotty showers possible. High 86.