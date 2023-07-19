CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are tracking some rain and storms for your early morning commute but more storms develop during the peak heating hours of the day.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Temperatures have dipped into the 70s overnight with a storm leaving wet roadways for some during the morning commute. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will linger throughout the day as highs approach the low 90s this afternoon.

Look for spotty storms to develop during the peak heating hours of the day, potentially packing a punch in the way of large hail and damaging winds. We have a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather which is the lowest severe risk but still worth mentioning for today.

Storms will taper off this evening as lows dip into the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will rebound into the upper 80s on Thursday before mid-90s finish off the work week on Friday.

Afternoon storm chances will stay locked into the forecast through the weekend as upper 80s provide a bit of relief from the excessive heat. Look for sunny skies and highs near 90 to settle in to start early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hazy, & Hot with Spotty Storms. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 74.