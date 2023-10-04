CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Patchy Fog starts off this Wednesday morning as temperatures sit in the low 60s and 50s. Winds are calm to start the day but will mainly flow out of the northeast between 3 and 8 miles per hour throughout the day.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Wednesday will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s and high pressure continuing to dominate the forecast. We’ll keep the above-normal temperatures coming heading into the second half of the work week before a blast of fall arrives this weekend.

Thursday & Friday peak near 80 degrees with overnight lows dipping into the 50s and 60s. An approaching cold front will usher in spotty rain chances late Friday heading into Saturday before cooler air settles in.

Showers taper off early in the day on Saturday before highs will be limited to the low 70s. This falls below the normal highs of upper 70s we typically expect this time of year. Saturday night into Sunday will dip into the 40s before rebounding into the 60s on Sunday.

Mild afternoons and chilly overnights will continue heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Pleasant, & Warm! High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 56.