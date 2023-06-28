CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Halfway through the work week and we’ll keep the heat coming.

Wednesday starts off with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll heat up quickly with abundant sunshine and winds out of the north northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Canadian wildfires continue to send smoke into the Midwest which will get picked up by the jet stream and deliver a bit of haziness to the Carolinas. We’ll be under a CODE ORANGE Air Quality alert today, urging folks with lung or heart issues to limit strenuous activity outdoors.

Highs will peak in the upper 80s, near 90 degrees which is normal for a late June afternoon. Tonight will be warm as lows only dip into the upper 60s by early Thursday morning.

Low 90s will settle in and take hold for the second half of the work week and linger into the weekend. Thursday will be mostly dry but afternoon storms will arrive by Friday.

Look to see sunshine and low 90s this weekend and early next week with intermittent storm chances persisting as well. Fourth of July will see a high near 90 degrees and feature storm chances through the afternoon and evening.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 89.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Warm. Low: 68.