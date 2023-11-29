CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bitter cold temperatures have settled into the Queen City overnight as clear skies and light winds allow temperatures to plummet. We’re looking at 20s and even teens for part of our mountain counties which is well below normal for how we typically start off a late November morning.

Winds will remain light out of the southwest throughout the afternoon as mostly sunny skies warm us up into the mid to upper 40s. High pressure will keep us dry through mid-week before rain chances return heading into the weekend.

Thursday & Friday bring back the 50s as clouds increase Thursday into Friday. As a Low pressure system tracks towards the northeast, we’ll see spotty showers move in Friday afternoon.

Intermittent rain chances will linger through the weekend as temperatures hover in the mid-60s for Saturday and Sunday. Our unsettled pattern eases up early next week with rain tapering off on Monday.

Upper 50s return heading into Tuesday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. High: 49.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Bitter Cold. Low: 26.