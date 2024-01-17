CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Frigid temperatures are locked in across the Carolinas giving us teens near uptown and single digits for the mountains.

We’ll continue to hold on to well below normal temperatures this morning through the peak heating hours of the day. Winds have lightened up under mostly clear skies which has allowed temperatures to plummet effectively through what’s called Radiative Cooling.

Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day as highs peak in the upper 30s and touch 40 degrees briefly. Winds will be light out of the west southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour for uptown. Mountain counties will be a bit breezy this morning with a “Feels Like” temp between 5 and 15 degrees below zero!

Mountains will hold on to a Wind Chill Advisory until about noon today before winds ease up.

Wednesday night into Thursday will usher in yet another blast of cold with lows dropping to about 20 degrees overnight. Thursday 7 Friday will rebound in the upper 40s to finish off the work week but still fall slightly below normal for this time of year.

Friday will have a low rain chance for uptown and a low snow chance for our mountains and a reinforcing blast of cold arrives for the weekend.

Saturday & Sunday will start off in the teens with highs limited to the 30s through the weekend. Look for us to gradually rebound closer to normal by Tuesday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cold. High: 40.

Tonight: Clear & Frigid. Low: 20.