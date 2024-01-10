CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The National Weather Service will head out at 8 a.m. Wednesday to determine whether a tornado made its way across the Carolinas following Tuesday’s deadly storms.

Wednesday is much quieter but still windy as the low-pressure system responsible for Tuesday’s storms continues to track to the northeast.

We’ll start off in the 40s and 30s around uptown while our mountain counties sit in the 20s to start your Hump Day. Winds will make it feel colder and chillier this morning as they continue to flow out of the west-southwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

Today will host a mix of sun & clouds while cleanup efforts ramp up following Tuesday’s storms. Highs will peak near 50 degrees today with breezy conditions lingering until this evening.

Early morning mountain snow will taper off near daybreak as winds continue. Overnight, lows will dip into the low 30s before rebounding back into the upper 50s on Thursday.

Friday will bring our next round of showers & storms with another round of severe storms possible. Though it’s still early, the current threats look to be damaging winds and a chance of a brief tornado.

Though Friday’s storms look to have a similar wind impact as Tuesday’s storms, the moisture doesn’t seem to be as significant. Only half an inch to an inch of rain is expected as of this morning.

We’ll clear out by Saturday to start the weekend as 40s take hold and sunshine returns. We’ll be dry through Sunday before rain chances return for Martin Luther King Day on Monday.

Today: Breezy & Seasonably Cool With a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 50.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 31.