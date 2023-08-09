CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Half way through the work week and the heat keeps on coming.

Wednesday will see a slightly cooler start with upper 60s settled in place under mostly clear skies. Winds will be light throughout the day out of the north northwest as high pressure continues to influence the forecast.

Look for sunny skies to lead to low-90s this afternoon as rain chances hold off until Thursday. Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s before showers and storms kick off the second half of the work week.

Thursday will start wet, likely impacting your morning commute. Look for cloudy skies to linger through midday and highs to peak in the upper 80s as sunshine peaks through in the afternoon.

Thursday into Friday will dip into the low 70s again before rebounding into the low 90s. Rain and storm chances will remain low and spotty at best as highs peak in the mid-90s through the weekend.

The heat settles down a bit early next week with Monday and Tuesday likely sitting in the low 90s and upper 80s coupled with afternoon showers & storms.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 91.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 72.