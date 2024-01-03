CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wednesday is cold yet again to start as clouds start to roll in throughout the day. Winds are light to start as well with temperatures settled in the low to upper 20s across the Carolinas.

This afternoon will host increasing clouds and low 50s as a low-pressure system tracks from the Gulf of Mexico to Florida. Despite the cloud cover, highs will peak in the low 50s which is near normal for this time of year. Winds will remain light out of the south-southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Overnight, we may see a few pockets of light rain for uptown and a few light snow showers for the mountains. This will have a minimum impact compared to a secondary system moving in on Saturday.

We’ll finish off the work week with highs in the low 50s to upper 40s before a low-pressure system brings a mixed bag late Friday into Saturday. Uptown will likely see all rain from this event while mountain counties host all snow.

The foothills and I-40 corridor will see the potential for ice mixing in early Saturday morning and lasting until about noon. This can cause some travel concerns for anyone with plans on Saturday morning so be sure to stay updated on the forecast as things as likely to chance as the weekend approaches.

Cold rain will take over through Saturday afternoon as temperatures peak in the mid-40s before showers taper off Saturday evening. We’ll dry out late Saturday before rebounding back into the 50s on Sunday.

We’ll dry out in time for the Panthers game on Sunday with partly cloudy skies on tap. Monday kicks off the work week with sunny skies and near normal temps before another round of rain moves in on Tuesday.

Today: Cool With Increasing Clouds. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 33.