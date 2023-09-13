CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wednesday starts off a bit foggy with temperatures settled into the 60s from our mountain counties, through Uptown and east of I-77. Winds are calm but will shift out of the north behind the slow-moving cold front responsible for yesterday’s and today’s rain chances.

This afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds after morning fog burns off. Highs will make a run for the mid-80s as spotty showers and isolated storms develop through the afternoon and evening. Most of these will be relatively short-lived and moderate at best.

Lows tonight will be cool, dipping into the low 60s Thursday morning. This will limit Thursday’s highs to the low 80s before upper 70s finish off the work week on Friday.

This weekend will be fall-like and sunny to start as Saturday peaks in the low 80s. Clouds build ahead of an approaching cold front on Sunday while temperatures yet again aim for the low 80s.

We’ll be seasonable and dry heading into early next week.

Today: Foggy Start. Partly Cloudy & Warm With Isolated Showers. High: 85.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 63.