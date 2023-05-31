CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mostly Cloudy skies linger with a mild start to this Wednesday. We’ll be warm yet again with spotty showers possible.

We’re in the 60s across the Carolinas with mostly cloudy skies locked in place. Highs will peak slightly below normal with upper 70s on tap. We typically expect highs to hover around 83 degrees this time of year but likely won’t reach that until this weekend.

Spotty showers will plague the forecast yet again with light rain likely for parts of the I-40 corridor and areas south throughout the afternoon. Isolated showers will be widely scattered and relatively short-lived.

Tonight dips into the low 60s making for a cool and mild start to Thursday. Upper 70s will be on tap for Thursday afternoon before 80s return on Friday. Rain chances will decrease as the weekend approaches and sunny skies start to take over.

Saturday will be a winner, peaking in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see a cold front dip back into the Carolinas Sunday into Monday bringing back rain chances and upper 70s to finish the weekend and start early next week.

Mid-80s will return as we head into Tuesday of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 62.