CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Good morning and happy Hometown Wednesday! After the strong and severe storms last night we are drying out this morning and are expecting relatively quiet weather as we go through the rest of the week. The humidity will be falling as well with pleasant weather expected the rest of the week before potential showers and storms impact us later on Saturday into Sunday.

As for your Wednesday, cloudy and muggy weather this morning will give way to sunshine and more comfortable conditions as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will move up into the mid-80s this afternoon after starting off in the mid-60s early this morning.

Heading through the rest of the work week we are expecting more quiet weather on Thursday along with cooler temperatures with highs only expected to be in the mid-70s. A weak disturbance late Thursday into Friday could bring a few morning showers for the morning commute Friday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the best chance of showers and storms will come Saturday evening as we are tracking a weak cold front pushing through the Carolinas. Severe weather potential looks muted currently, but we will keep our eye on it. Isolated storms are possible on Sunday with highs in the low to mid-80s both days. Early next week should bring more of the same temperatures wise with dry weather.

In the meantime, enjoy the pleasant weather Wednesday! Have a great day!