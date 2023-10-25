CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Warmer temperatures are starting to settle in but overnight lows still provide chilly and cold conditions early in the mornings.

This morning starts off in the low to mid-40s with the upper 30s locked in through some of our mountain counties. High pressure continues to keep skies mostly clear as winds flow out of the south-southwest between five and eight miles per hour.

Wednesday will keep the sunshine coming so don’t forget those sunglasses! Highs will be slightly above normal, peaking in the mid to upper-70s throughout the day. This will continue the warming trend that gets us into the 80s by the weekend.

Look for the upper 70s and low 80s to finish off the work week as sunny skies dominate. Overnight lows will be in the 50s making for chilly mornings through Saturday.

This weekend will host low to mid-80s with increasing clouds before a cold front approaches early next week. Monday hits the low 80s before the upper 60s settle in for Halloween.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 52.