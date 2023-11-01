CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Breezy and chilly today before temperatures rebound this weekend.

Overnight lows have plummeted into the low 40s, upper 30s, and even upper 20s in our mountain counties with clearing skies and breezy winds. We’ll be about 15 to 17 degrees colder to start the day as high pressure builds out of the mid-west.

This morning’s freeze warning from Mecklenburg County to the mountains will be in effect until 10 AM but may be canceled earlier for parts of uptown. Upper 30s will keep us above freezing for the Queen City but a blast of cold returns later tonight.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy as temperatures peal well below normal, only reaching the low 50s during the peak heating hours of the day. Mountains will struggle to get out of the 30s as winds from the north pick up. Winds will be between 13 and 16 miles per hour with gusts as fast as 28 miles per hour at times.

Wednesday night will get COLD with a capital C as upper 20s and potential teens settle in overnight from our mountains to parts of uptown. Teens will mainly be focused for our extremely higher elevations and western-facing slopes.

We’ll rebound into the mid-50s on Thursday then low 60s on Friday as high pressure keeps sunshine coming heading into the weekend.

70 and sunshine will last through Saturday & Sunday before clouds increase and rain chances return heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Chilly. High: 53.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Frigid. Low: 29.