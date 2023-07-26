CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A high-pressure dome of heat and humidity starts to build into the Carolinas Wednesday.

This will keep rain chances at little to none but crank the heat even more. Expect highs around 95 degrees in Charlotte with real-feel heat index values approaching 100 degrees.

It stays excessively hot and humid through the weekend. Expect highs in the middle and upper 90s daily, with heat indices at 100 degrees or hotter.

Stay cool and hydrated. Make sure to check on kids, elderly, and pets for heat sickness. Remember, hot cars are deadly! It doesn’t take much for cars to get dangerously hot this time of year.

A front dives a little closer and prompts a few more storm chances by Saturday into Sunday.

Heat breaks some early next week, turning more seasonal with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot & humid. High: 95.