CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The rain just keeps on coming!

The low-pressure system responsible for this week’s rain continues to crawl south, now sitting over northern Georgia and producing breezy winds out of the northeast. Gusts will be as fast as 25 miles per hour at times while rounds of heavy rain continue to track west and north.

Temperatures start in the upper 60s but won’t budge too much, only peaking in the low 70s throughout the day. Heavy rain can lead to more flood concerns with pooling and ponding on the roadways likely. Be on the lookout for flood-prone and low-lying areas to collect water as well.

Overnight, temperatures will dip into the mid-60s before rebounding into the mid-70s on Thursday. Pockets of heavy rain and isolated storms will persist through the second half of the work week as low 80s return by Friday.

This weekend will feature the return of some sunshine as highs peak in the mid to upper 80s. Afternoon showers & storms will stick around though as moisture stays prevalent in the atmosphere.

Upper 80s and intermittent storms will linger through early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with Scattered Showers & Storms. High: 72.

Tonight: Warm with Spotty Overnight Showers & Storms. Low: 64.