CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure continues to dominate as 90s continue through mid-week.

We are warm and muggy this Wednesday morning as overnight temperatures have settled into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds are mostly calm with dew points sitting in the low 70s and upper 60s. This can lead to some areas of patchy fog and continue to keep us feeling muggy throughout the day.

Highs will be above normal for this time of year, making a run for the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. When factoring in the humidity, feels like temperatures or the heat index can approach triple digits during the peak heating hours of the day.

Wednesday night will be warm as overnight lows dip into the low 70s by Thursday morning. Look for low 90s to take hold on Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. This will bring spotty showers and storms to the Carolinas as much more seasonable conditions settle in.

80s finish off the work week as intermittent storms dominate the forecast. Look for mid-80s and spotty rain and storm chances to linger through the weekend into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot! High: 95.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 71