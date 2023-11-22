CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! More showers are expected for the biggest travel day of the year, but it won’t be nearly as heavy as what we saw Tuesday.

Thanksgiving will be dry with more sunshine on the way as well. The holiday shopping season will kick off on a chilly note with highs in the mid-50s. Next week more chilly weather is on the way with likely the coolest weather of the Fall season for the middle of next week.

As for the big travel day today, more showers are expected but they won’t cause nearly the headaches that we had to deal with on Tuesday. Heavy rain southeast of Charlotte this morning will clear out with only a few hit-and-miss showers expected as we head through the afternoon hours with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60.

Thanksgiving looks dry, sunny, and cool with high temperatures around the 60-degree mark. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day before clouds increase during the evening with the potential for an isolated shower early Friday morning. This weekend looks dry but chilly with highs in the mid-50s.

In the meantime, please give yourself some extra time if you’re traveling to see loved ones. Have a great Thanksgiving!