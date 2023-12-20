CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure will dominate for the remainder of the week as cold overnights and chilly afternoons continue.

This morning we are frigid with 20s taking hold from the mountains to the Uptown. Skies are mostly clear with light winds which has played into our Radiative Cooling. (Picture it like sleeping without any blankets… It gets cold quick!)

Temperatures will rebound back into the low 50s this afternoon as mostly sunny skies and light winds dominate the Queen City. We’ll be sunny and chilly through Wednesday with a gradual warming trend taking hold for the second half of the work week.

Cold overnights and Chilly afternoons will be the pattern that lingers into the weekend. Expect upper 50s to near 60s degrees through the weekend with Christmas Eve touching 60 degrees on Sunday.

Clouds will build as a low pressure system tracks east across the country Sunday night. Look for rain chances to return Christmas afternoon and evening and linger into Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to peak in the mid to upper 50s through the first half of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. High: 51.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Frigid. Low: 25.