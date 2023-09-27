CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We stay quiet through mid-week as temperatures dip a bit before warming back up heading into the weekend.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Wednesday starts cloudy and mild as temperatures have dipped into the low to mid-60s around Uptown and mid-50s for our mountains. Winds are relatively light but will be light and breezy heading into the afternoon.

Highs will be well below normal, only hitting the mid-70s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. We can see a very slight chance of a stray shower throughout the afternoon and evening. Any rain that does develop should be light and relatively short-lived.

Tonight will be cool, dipping into the upper 50s with clearing skies. Partly cloudy skies will dominate the second half of the work week as temperatures rebound into the upper 70s on Thursday.

Friday will see the return of 80 degrees and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. This will be the start of what is sure to be a pleasant weekend. Saturday & Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Look for dry, sunny, and warm conditions to linger into early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm! High: 74.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 58.