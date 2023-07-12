CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures heat up little by little each day this week.

Wednesday starts off with some patchy fog and calm winds while temps sit in the 60s and 70s. Look for winds to shift out of the southwest this afternoon between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Today will be sunny and hot with highs making a run for the low 90s throughout the day. We can’t rule out an isolated pop-up shower but rain chances will be at a minimum at the very least until Friday.

Tonight will dip into the low 70s to upper 60s before rebounding into the mid-90s on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies will dominate with a little more moisture funneling into the Carolinas. Mountain counties can see a few showers before storms arrive on Friday.

We’ll finish off the work week with 90s and intermittent storms throughout the afternoon and evening. Our summer-like pattern of storms and 90s will linger through the weekend into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Hot. High: 93.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 70.