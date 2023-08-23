CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A cold front will deliver some relief from the heat, limiting highs to the upper 80s on this Wednesday.

Temperatures are still dropping this morning sitting in the 60s and 70s. We’ll be a little breezy as the cold front crosses the Carolinas and patchy clouds roll in overhead.

This afternoon will be mostly sunny with upper 80s on tap. This is near normal for this time of the year and will be some of the coolest temperatures we feel all week. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-60s before 90s return Thursday.

We turn up the heat for the second half of the week as low 90s take hold on Thursday. This will be just the start as excessive heat dominates on Friday with highs peaking near 99 degrees.

A high of 99 degrees would break the current standing record of 98 degrees set back in 1943. These hot temperatures will linger to start the weekend on Saturday. A cold front will usher in the return of showers and storms for the second half of the weekend.

80s will settle in with spotty rain chances heading into early next week.

Today: Seasonably Hot 7 Sunny. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 66.